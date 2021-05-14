A team of nurses and technicians inventory surgical supplies at Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras, May 14, 2021. Resolute Sentinel 21 is a training opportunity with real-world benefits to increase the U.S. military’s medical and operational readiness while helping local citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 23:48
|Photo ID:
|6645850
|VIRIN:
|210514-F-GK873-085
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|318.06 KB
|Location:
|CHOLUTECA, HN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Resolute Sentinel 21: Medics prepare for surgery in Choluteca [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT