U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Cesar Rodriguez, deputy chief of office of security operations with the U.S. Embassy Tegucigalpa, Honduras, speaks at the Resolute Sentinel 21 opening ceremony in Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras, May 14, 2021. In addition to promoting well-being and readiness, Resolute Sentinel 21 promotes building long-term partnerships in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 23:47
|Photo ID:
|6645848
|VIRIN:
|210514-F-GK873-063
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|353.12 KB
|Location:
|CHOLUTECA, HN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Resolute Sentinel 21: Medics prepare for surgery in Choluteca [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
