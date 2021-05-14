Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Resolute Sentinel 21: Medics prepare for surgery in Choluteca [Image 3 of 5]

    Resolute Sentinel 21: Medics prepare for surgery in Choluteca

    CHOLUTECA, HONDURAS

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Cesar Rodriguez, deputy chief of office of security operations with the U.S. Embassy Tegucigalpa, Honduras, speaks at the Resolute Sentinel 21 opening ceremony in Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras, May 14, 2021. In addition to promoting well-being and readiness, Resolute Sentinel 21 promotes building long-term partnerships in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 23:47
    Photo ID: 6645848
    VIRIN: 210514-F-GK873-063
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 353.12 KB
    Location: CHOLUTECA, HN 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resolute Sentinel 21: Medics prepare for surgery in Choluteca [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Resolute Sentinel 21: Medics prepare for surgery in Choluteca
    Resolute Sentinel 21: Medics prepare for surgery in Choluteca
    Resolute Sentinel 21: Medics prepare for surgery in Choluteca
    Resolute Sentinel 21: Medics prepare for surgery in Choluteca
    Resolute Sentinel 21: Medics prepare for surgery in Choluteca

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    medical
    USSOUTHCOM
    Humanitarian
    AFSOUTH
    ARFOR
    RS-21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT