Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Resolute Sentinel 21: Medics prepare for surgery in Choluteca [Image 2 of 5]

    Resolute Sentinel 21: Medics prepare for surgery in Choluteca

    CHOLUTECA, HONDURAS

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Andrew Medendorp, chief of urology at Tripler Army Medical Center, Honolulu, Hawaii, examines x-rays at Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras, May 14, 2021. Resolute Sentinel 21 is a training opportunity with real-world benefits to increase the U.S. military’s medical and operational readiness while helping local citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 23:47
    Photo ID: 6645847
    VIRIN: 210514-F-GK873-016
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 278.81 KB
    Location: CHOLUTECA, HN 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resolute Sentinel 21: Medics prepare for surgery in Choluteca [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Resolute Sentinel 21: Medics prepare for surgery in Choluteca
    Resolute Sentinel 21: Medics prepare for surgery in Choluteca
    Resolute Sentinel 21: Medics prepare for surgery in Choluteca
    Resolute Sentinel 21: Medics prepare for surgery in Choluteca
    Resolute Sentinel 21: Medics prepare for surgery in Choluteca

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    medical
    USSOUTHCOM
    Humanitarian
    AFSOUTH
    ARFOR
    RS-21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT