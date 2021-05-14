U.S. Army Lt. Col. Andrew Medendorp, chief of urology at Tripler Army Medical Center, Honolulu, Hawaii, examines x-rays at Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras, May 14, 2021. Resolute Sentinel 21 is a training opportunity with real-world benefits to increase the U.S. military’s medical and operational readiness while helping local citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2021 Date Posted: 05.14.2021 23:47 Photo ID: 6645847 VIRIN: 210514-F-GK873-016 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 278.81 KB Location: CHOLUTECA, HN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Resolute Sentinel 21: Medics prepare for surgery in Choluteca [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.