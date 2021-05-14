Resolute Sentinel 21: Medics prepare for surgery in Choluteca

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Natalie Garmon, an operating room registered nurse with the 81st Medical Group, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, inventories surgical items at Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras, May 14, 2021. Resolute Sentinel 21 is a training opportunity with real-world benefits to increase medical and operational readiness while helping local citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)

Date Taken: 05.14.2021
Location: CHOLUTECA, HN