U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Necia Pope, a urologist with the 59th Medical Wing, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, examines x-rays at Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras, May 14, 2021. U.S. military doctors arrived in Choluteca for a urologic surgical readiness exercise to provide essential surgeries to pre-selected Honduran patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2021 Date Posted: 05.14.2021 23:47 Photo ID: 6645846 VIRIN: 210514-F-GK873-020 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 215.12 KB Location: CHOLUTECA, HN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Resolute Sentinel 21: Medics prepare for surgery in Choluteca [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.