U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Necia Pope, a urologist with the 59th Medical Wing, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, examines x-rays at Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras, May 14, 2021. U.S. military doctors arrived in Choluteca for a urologic surgical readiness exercise to provide essential surgeries to pre-selected Honduran patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 23:47
|Photo ID:
|6645846
|VIRIN:
|210514-F-GK873-020
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|215.12 KB
|Location:
|CHOLUTECA, HN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Resolute Sentinel 21: Medics prepare for surgery in Choluteca [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT