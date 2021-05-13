48th Fighter Wing surge operations

A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron conducts pre-flight checks during surge operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 13, 2021. Surge operations provide aircrew and support personnel the opportunity to hone the skills necessary to maintain a ready force, capable of ensuring the collective defense of the U.S., U.K. and the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

