A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron conducts pre-flight checks during surge operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 13, 2021. Surge operations provide aircrew and support personnel the opportunity to hone the skills necessary to maintain a ready force, capable of ensuring the collective defense of the U.S., U.K. and the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 10:18
|Photo ID:
|6644628
|VIRIN:
|210513-F-PW483-0013
|Resolution:
|2006x1605
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 48th Fighter Wing surge operations [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
