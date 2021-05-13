A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron takes off during surge operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 13, 2021. Surge operations provide aircrew and support personnel the opportunity to hone the skills necessary to maintain a ready force, capable of ensuring the collective defense of the U.S., U.K. and the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2021 Date Posted: 05.14.2021 10:17 Photo ID: 6644621 VIRIN: 210513-F-ZB805-0151 Resolution: 4205x2365 Size: 4.55 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 48th Fighter Wing surge operations [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.