48th Fighter Wing surge operations

A U.S. F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron takes off during surge operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 13, 2021. Surge operations provide aircrew and support personnel the opportunity to hone the skills necessary to maintain a ready force, capable of ensuring the collective defense of the U.S., U.K. and the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

Date Taken: 05.13.2021 Date Posted: 05.14.2021 Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB