A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron climbs into the cockpit of an F-15E Strike Eagle during surge operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 13, 2021. Surge operations are designed to simulate a fast-paced, deployed combat environment to ensure aircrew and support personnel are always ready to execute missions in defense of the United States and its allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2021 Date Posted: 05.14.2021 10:18 Photo ID: 6644626 VIRIN: 210513-F-PW483-0012 Resolution: 3079x2057 Size: 2.85 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 48th Fighter Wing surge operations [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.