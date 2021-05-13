A U.S. F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron takes off during surge operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 13, 2021. Surge operations are designed to simulate a fast-paced, deployed combat environment to ensure aircrew and support personnel are always ready to execute missions in defense of the United States and its allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2021 Date Posted: 05.14.2021 10:17 Photo ID: 6644625 VIRIN: 210513-F-PW483-0010 Resolution: 6156x3463 Size: 7.62 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 48th Fighter Wing surge operations [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.