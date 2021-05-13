Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th Fighter Wing surge operations [Image 7 of 10]

    48th Fighter Wing surge operations

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron takes off during surge operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 13, 2021. Surge operations are designed to simulate a fast-paced, deployed combat environment to ensure aircrew and support personnel are always ready to execute missions in defense of the United States and its allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 10:17
    Photo ID: 6644625
    VIRIN: 210513-F-PW483-0010
    Resolution: 6156x3463
    Size: 7.62 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th Fighter Wing surge operations [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    Surge
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing
    Liberty Wing

