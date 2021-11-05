Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Turkish KFOR Soldiers conduct town patrol

    Turkish KFOR Soldiers conduct town patrol

    RANILLUK/RANILUG, KOSOVO

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    A Turkish Armed Forces soldier assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, pulls security during a night patrol in Ranilluk/Ranilug, Kosovo, on May 11, 2021. The soldiers cooperated with local Kosovo Police to conduct a routine patrol and set up a checkpoint to search for illegal contraband. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Location: RANILLUK/RANILUG, ZZ
