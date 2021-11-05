A Turkish Armed Forces soldier assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, communicates with another soldier during a night patrol in Ranilluk/Ranilug, Kosovo, on May 11, 2021. The troops cooperated with local Kosovo Police to conduct a routine patrol and set up a checkpoint to search for illegal contraband. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 09:07
|Photo ID:
|6644484
|VIRIN:
|210511-Z-TN401-1025
|Resolution:
|4984x3697
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|RANILLUK/RANILUG, ZZ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Turkish KFOR Soldiers conduct town patrol [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT