Turkish KFOR Soldiers conduct town patrol

A Turkish Armed Forces soldier assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, briefs a route plan at Camp Bondsteel before conducting a night patrol in Ranilluk/Ranilug, Kosovo, on May 11, 2021. The soldiers cooperated with local Kosovo Police to conduct a routine patrol and set up a checkpoint to search for illegal contraband. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

