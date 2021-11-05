Turkish Armed Forces soldiers assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, and members of the Kosovo Police speak through a translator during a night patrol in Ranilluk/Ranilug, Kosovo, on May 11, 2021. The soldiers cooperated with the local police to conduct a routine foot patrol before setting up a checkpoint to search for illegal contraband. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.14.2021 09:07 Photo ID: 6644490 VIRIN: 210511-Z-TN401-1102 Resolution: 5827x3763 Size: 2.09 MB Location: RANILLUK/RANILUG, ZZ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Turkish KFOR Soldiers conduct town patrol [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.