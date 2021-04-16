Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Witnessing Ramadan; An outsider's perspective [Image 13 of 13]

    Witnessing Ramadan; An outsider's perspective

    ADANA, 1, TURKEY

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Yahya Yildiz, 39th Comptroller Squadron financial analyst, partakes in the first Friday prayer during Ramadan, April 16, 2021, at the Sabancı Merkez Mosque in Adana, Turkey. As part of the Islamic tradition, Fridays are the holiest days of the week when prayers are mandatory as they bestow blessings during Ramadan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 13:04
    This work, Witnessing Ramadan; An outsider's perspective [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Department of Defense
    39th Air Base Wing
    United States Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa

