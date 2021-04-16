Yahya Yildiz, 39th Comptroller Squadron financial analyst, partakes in the first Friday prayer during Ramadan, April 16, 2021, at the Sabancı Merkez Mosque in Adana, Turkey. As part of the Islamic tradition, Fridays are the holiest days of the week when prayers are mandatory as they bestow blessings during Ramadan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 05.13.2021 13:04 Photo ID: 6643128 VIRIN: 210416-F-BQ566-1015 Resolution: 4719x3571 Size: 1.13 MB Location: ADANA, 1, TR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Witnessing Ramadan; An outsider's perspective [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.