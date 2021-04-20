Witnessing Ramadan; An outsider's perspective

A photograph of Said Nursi is shown with books he authored on a shelf inside Yahya’s home in Adana, Turkey, April 20, 2021. Nursi was an influential Islamic teacher and philosopher who authored the Risale-I Nur Collection, a Quranic commentary of more than five thousand pages. He is credited with helping to inspire a resurgence in the Islamic faith through his writings and teachings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

