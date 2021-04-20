Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Witnessing Ramadan; An outsider's perspective [Image 8 of 13]

    Witnessing Ramadan; An outsider's perspective

    ADANA, 1, TURKEY

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A photograph of Said Nursi is shown with books he authored on a shelf inside Yahya’s home in Adana, Turkey, April 20, 2021. Nursi was an influential Islamic teacher and philosopher who authored the Risale-I Nur Collection, a Quranic commentary of more than five thousand pages. He is credited with helping to inspire a resurgence in the Islamic faith through his writings and teachings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 13:03
    Photo ID: 6643123
    VIRIN: 210420-F-BQ566-1016
    Resolution: 4987x3836
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: ADANA, 1, TR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Witnessing Ramadan; An outsider's perspective [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

