Witnessing Ramadan; An outsider's perspective

Yahya Yildiz, 39th Comptroller Squadron financial analyst, poses for a portrait, April 16, 2021, inside the Sabancı Merkez Mosque in Adana, Turkey. Yildiz has worked at Incirlik Air Base for 32 years starting out as a cashier at the base commissary in 1989. He’s a man of true faith, committed to Islamic practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)
