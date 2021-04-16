Turkish Muslims are seen performing the first Friday prayer during Ramadan through a balcony railing, April 16, 2021, in the Sabancı Merkez Mosque in Adana, Turkey. Communal prayers are conducted in mosques where Muslims gather in large numbers to collectively offer prayers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 05.13.2021 13:04 Photo ID: 6643126 VIRIN: 210416-F-BQ566-1005 Resolution: 5349x3821 Size: 1.35 MB Location: ADANA, 1, TR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Witnessing Ramadan; An outsider's perspective [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.