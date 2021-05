Turkish Muslims partake in the first Friday prayer during Ramadan, April 16, 2021, at the Sabanc─▒ Merkez Mosque, in Adana, Turkey. Communal prayers are conducted in mosques where Muslims gather in large numbers to collectively offer prayers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

Date Taken: 04.16.2021
This work, Witnessing Ramadan; An outsider's perspective [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Alexander Cook