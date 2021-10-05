Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Acting Secretary of the Air Force visits Team Robins [Image 6 of 6]

    Acting Secretary of the Air Force visits Team Robins

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Tommie Horton 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Dog Conley, 562nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, shows the coin given to him by Acting Secretary of the Air Force John Roth during Roth's visit to Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 10, 2021. Conley received the coin for his hard work and effort into sustaining the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tommie Horton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 08:43
    Photo ID: 6642708
    VIRIN: 210510-F-UI543-0923
    Resolution: 1500x2100
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Acting Secretary of the Air Force visits Team Robins [Image 6 of 6], by Tommie Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Acting Secretary of the Air Force visits Team Robins
    Acting Secretary of the Air Force visits Team Robins
    Acting Secretary of the Air Force visits Team Robins
    Acting Secretary of the Air Force visits Team Robins
    Acting Secretary of the Air Force visits Team Robins
    Acting Secretary of the Air Force visits Team Robins

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Acting Secretary of the Air Force visits Team Robins

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Robins Air Force Base
    RAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT