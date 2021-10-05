Acting Secretary of the Air Force visits Team Robins

Dog Conley, 562nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, shows the coin given to him by Acting Secretary of the Air Force John Roth during Roth's visit to Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 10, 2021. Conley received the coin for his hard work and effort into sustaining the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tommie Horton)

