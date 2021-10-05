Dog Conley, 562nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, shows the coin given to him by Acting Secretary of the Air Force John Roth during Roth's visit to Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 10, 2021. Conley received the coin for his hard work and effort into sustaining the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tommie Horton)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 08:43
|Photo ID:
|6642708
|VIRIN:
|210510-F-UI543-0923
|Resolution:
|1500x2100
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Acting Secretary of the Air Force visits Team Robins [Image 6 of 6], by Tommie Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Acting Secretary of the Air Force visits Team Robins
LEAVE A COMMENT