Acting Secretary of the Air Force visits Team Robins

Acting Secretary of the Air Force John Roth, front left, arrives at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, and is greeted by Brig. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt, front right, Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex commander, and Col. Brian Moore, back second from right, Robins Installation Commander, May 10, 2021. Roth stopped by Robins AFB to receive program updates on the base's depot operations and the Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System mission, and to tour Project Synergy, a software collaborative effort between Robins AFB and the Middle Georgia Community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tommie Horton)

