Acting Secretary of the Air Force visits Team Robins

Acting Secretary of the Air Force John Roth, center right, speaks with Brig. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt, center, Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex commander, during his tour of the Project Synergy facility in Warner Robins, Georgia, May 10, 2021. Project Synergy, a collaborative effort between the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex and the Houston County Board of Education, was established in response to the growing software workloads within the Air Force and the need for space currently unavailable at Robins Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Joseph Mather)

