    Acting Secretary of the Air Force visits Team Robins [Image 1 of 6]

    Acting Secretary of the Air Force visits Team Robins

    WARNER ROBINS, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Acting Secretary of the Air Force John Roth, center right, speaks with Brig. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt, center, Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex commander, during his tour of the Project Synergy facility in Warner Robins, Georgia, May 10, 2021. Project Synergy, a collaborative effort between the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex and the Houston County Board of Education, was established in response to the growing software workloads within the Air Force and the need for space currently unavailable at Robins Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Joseph Mather)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 08:42
    Photo ID: 6642703
    VIRIN: 210510-F-ED303-0009
    Location: WARNER ROBINS, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Acting Secretary of the Air Force visits Team Robins [Image 6 of 6], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Warner Robins
    Robins Air Force Base
    Project Synergy
    WR-ALC
    Acting Secretary of the Air Force John Roth

