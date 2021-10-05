ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Ben Stuart, 562nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron deputy director, briefs Acting Secretary of the Air Force John Roth on the C-17 aircraft sustainment mission at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 10, 2021. The 562nd AMXS, part of the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex, performs programmed depot maintenance on legacy airframes to ensure the Air Force’s readiness for the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tommie Horton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2021 Date Posted: 05.13.2021 08:43 Photo ID: 6642707 VIRIN: 210510-F-UI543-0906 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.08 MB Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Acting Secretary of the Air Force visits Team Robins [Image 6 of 6], by Tommie Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.