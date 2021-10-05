Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Acting Secretary of the Air Force visits Team Robins [Image 3 of 6]

    Acting Secretary of the Air Force visits Team Robins

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Ken Emery, right, Museum of Aviation director, gives a tour of the museum to Acting Secretary of the Air Force John Roth, left, prior to Roth’s engagement with Middle Georgia community leaders May 10, 2021. Roth met with community leaders as part of his site visit to Robins Air Force Base where he received updates on the base’s depot maintenance operations and Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System programs, along with meeting with Team Robins Airmen to discuss their work-life situations and how each Airmen fit into the larger Air Force picture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Megan Allen)

