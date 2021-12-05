31st FW Airmen participate in 2021 Police Week

A bullseye target is displayed during an “Excellence Competition” during Police Week at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 12, 2021. Airmen participating in the competition sat through an in-class portion and hands-on portion. Police Week recognizes the service and sacrifice of U.S. law enforcement members, paying special tribute to those who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

