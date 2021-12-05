Airmen from the 31st Fighter Wing participate in an “Excellence Competition” during Police Week at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 12, 2021. Airmen participated in a combat in arms competition. Police Week pays tribute to the local, state, and federal peace officers who have died, or who have been disabled, in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2021 Date Posted: 05.13.2021 05:13 Photo ID: 6642586 VIRIN: 210512-F-ZX177-1100 Resolution: 6681x4453 Size: 2.24 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st FW Airmen participate in 2021 Police Week [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.