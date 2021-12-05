Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st FW Airmen participate in 2021 Police Week [Image 4 of 5]

    31st FW Airmen participate in 2021 Police Week

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Dustin Silc, 31st Security Forces Squadron (SFS) member, scores a target paper at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 12, 2021. Airmen from the 31st Fighter Wing participated in an “Excellence Competition” during Police Week. Police Week recognizes the service and sacrifice of U.S. law enforcement members, paying special tribute to those who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

    This work, 31st FW Airmen participate in 2021 Police Week [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    M9
    USAFE
    CATM
    USAF
    31FW
    31SFS

