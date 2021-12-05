31st FW Airmen participate in 2021 Police Week

Airman 1st Class Samantha Lippert, 31st Security Forces Squadron (SFS) member, shoots an M9 Beretta in an “Excellence Competition” at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 12, 2021. Airmen participated in a combat in arms competition. Police Week recognizes the service and sacrifice of U.S. law enforcement members, paying special tribute to those who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

