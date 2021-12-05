31st FW Airmen participate in 2021 Police Week

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jarrett Newman, 31st Security Forces Squadron (SFS) member, teaches a class for an “Excellence Competition” during Police Week at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 12, 2021. Airmen participating in the competition sat through an in-class portion and hands-on portion. Police Week pays tribute to the local, state, and federal peace officers who have died, or who have been disabled, in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

