    18th EMS showcases 3D technology [Image 5 of 7]

    18th EMS showcases 3D technology

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Nicholas McConnell, left, an aircraft metals technology journeyman from the 18th Equipment Management Squadron, scans the hand of Senior Airman Dominick Ferneding, right, an aircraft metals technology journeyman from the 18th EMS, during a 3D technology demonstration at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 7, 2021. The FaroArm is a 3D laser scanner which allows them to create a digital 3D model in a few days, a process that might have taken a month in the past. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    Date Posted: 05.13.2021
    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, 18th EMS showcases 3D technology [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

