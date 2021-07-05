18th EMS showcases 3D technology

Senior Airman Nicholas McConnell, an aircraft metals technology journeyman from the 18th Equipment Management Squadron, reveals a digital 3D model during a 3D technology demonstration at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 7, 2021. The FaroArm is a 3D laser scanner which allows them to create a digital 3D model in a few days, a process that might have taken a month in the past. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

