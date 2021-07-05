Senior Airman Dominick Ferneding, an aircraft metals technology journeyman from the 18th Equipment Management Squadron, looks at a digital 3D model of his hand during a 3D technology demonstration at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 7, 2021. The FaroArm is a 3D laser scanner which allows them to create a digital 3D model in a few days, a process that might have taken a month in the past. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 03:00
|Photo ID:
|6642512
|VIRIN:
|210507-F-ZJ963-1054
|Resolution:
|7861x5241
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th EMS showcases 3D technology [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT