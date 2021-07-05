Senior Airman Dominick Ferneding, an aircraft metals technology journeyman from the 18th Equipment Management Squadron, places his hand to be scanned during a 3D technology demonstration at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 7, 2021. The FaroArm is a 3D laser scanner which allows them to create a digital 3D model in a few days, a process that might have taken a month in the past. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2021 Date Posted: 05.13.2021 03:00 Photo ID: 6642511 VIRIN: 210507-F-ZJ963-1052 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.99 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th EMS showcases 3D technology [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.