18th EMS showcases 3D technology

Senior Airman Nicholas McConnell, left, an aircraft metals technology journeyman from the 18th Equipment Management Squadron, observes while Senior Airman Dominick Ferneding, right, an aircraft metals technology journeyman from the 18th EMS, explains the equipment for a 3D technology demonstration at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 7, 2021. The FaroArm is a 3D laser scanner which allows them to create a digital 3D model in a few days, a process that might have taken a month in the past. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

