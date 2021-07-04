Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ribbon Cutting of Army Futures Command Software Factory [Image 9 of 9]

    Ribbon Cutting of Army Futures Command Software Factory

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos Vazquez II 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, right, Vietnamese Ambassador to the U.S. Ha Kim Ngoc, Kelly McKeague, director of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), and family members of the MI-17 Tragedy service members pose for a group photograph during the DPAA ceremony commemorating the 20th Anniversary of the tragedy in Vietnam at the Pentagon, April 7, 2021. The Joint Task Force-Full Accounting, a team of seven American and nine Vietnamese service members, were killed during the tragedy in a helicopter crash in Vietnam on a mission to recover fallen service members. (DOD Photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos M. Vazquez II)

    This work, Ribbon Cutting of Army Futures Command Software Factory [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Carlos Vazquez II, identified by DVIDS

