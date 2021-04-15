Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos Vazquez II 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, attends a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of Army Futures Command Army Software Factory at Austin Community College in Austin, Texas, April 15, 2021. (DOD Photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos M. Vazquez II)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 14:15
    Photo ID: 6641551
    VIRIN: 210415-D-WD757-1823
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: AUSTIN, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ribbon Cutting of Army Futures Command Software Factory [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Carlos Vazquez II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Austin
    Texas
    Gen. Milley
    Army Futures Command
    CJCS20

