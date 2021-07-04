DPAA ceremony of the 20th Anniversary of the MI-17 Tragedy in Vietnam

Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, pays respects at a wreath during the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) ceremony commemorating the 20th Anniversary of the MI-17 Tragedy in Vietnam at the Pentagon, April 7, 2021. The Joint Task Force-Full Accounting, a team of seven American and nine Vietnamese service members, were killed during the tragedy in a helicopter crash in Vietnam on a mission to recover fallen service members. (DOD Photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos M. Vazquez II)

