Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, attends a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of Army Futures Command Army Software Factory at Austin Community College in Austin, Texas, April 15, 2021. (DOD Photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos M. Vazquez II)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 14:15
|Photo ID:
|6641549
|VIRIN:
|210415-D-WD757-1289
|Resolution:
|5689x3793
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|AUSTIN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ribbon Cutting of Army Futures Command Software Factory [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Carlos Vazquez II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
