DPAA ceremony of the 20th Anniversary of the MI-17 Tragedy in Vietnam

Rennie Cory III, son of Lt. Col. Rennie Cory who was killed during the MI-17 Tragedy on April 7, 2001, speaks during the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) ceremony commemorating the 20th Anniversary of the tragedy in Vietnam at the Pentagon, April 7, 2021. The Joint Task Force-Full Accounting, a team of seven American and nine Vietnamese service members, were killed during the tragedy in a helicopter crash in Vietnam on a mission to recover fallen service members. (DOD Photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos M. Vazquez II)
04.07.2021
05.12.2021
|6641544
|210407-D-WD757-1950
|5842x3895
|1.66 MB
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|1
|0
