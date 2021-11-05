Fox Company Receiving

Rct. Jesse Leonardo with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit training Battalion, receives his initial haircut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 11, 2021. Rct. Leonardo is from Nes Planes, Illinois, he was recruited out of RS Chicago. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 19:22
|Photo ID:
|6640395
|VIRIN:
|210511-M-OQ594-1038
|Resolution:
|4897x3265
|Size:
|3.8 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
