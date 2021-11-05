Fox Company Receiving

Rct. Gunner M. Locke (left) and Rct. Xavier T. Zamora (right) with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit training Battalion, receive their initial haircut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 11, 2021. Rct. Locke is from Frisco, Texas, he was recruited out of RS Dallas. Rct. Zamora is from Las Vegas, Nevada, he was recruited out of RS Salt Lake City. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

