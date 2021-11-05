Fox Company Receiving

New recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit training Battalion, respond to orders during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 11, 2021. During this time, recruits were informed of the articles under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, which they are required to follow during recruit training, and as Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

Date Taken: 05.11.2021
Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US