Fox Company Receiving

Rct. Joab E. Chavez with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit training Battalion, makes his phone call home during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 11, 2021. Rct. Chavez is from Lehi, Utah, he was recruited out of RS Salt Lake City. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)
