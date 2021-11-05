Rct. Eduardo Bautista with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit training Battalion, responds to orders during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 11, 2021. Rct. Bautista is from San Diego, California, he was recruited out of RS San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.11.2021 19:22 Photo ID: 6640393 VIRIN: 210511-M-OQ594-1021 Resolution: 5582x3721 Size: 5.56 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fox Company Receiving [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.