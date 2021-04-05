District biologist Jon Rishi checks for nesting birds and other wildlife, May 4, under a bridge between Glendale and Los Angeles, California. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District is working on a toe repair project along the Los Angeles River near Glendale.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2021 Date Posted: 05.11.2021 16:58 Photo ID: 6640290 VIRIN: 210504-A-ED169-1005 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 1008.58 KB Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps repairing toe maintenance roads along LA River near Glendale [Image 7 of 7], by William John Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.