Project manager Trevor Spencer points out bird nesting area in the riverbed reeds to lead biologist Jon L. Rishi, May 4, 2021, in Glendale, California. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District is working on a toe repair project along the Los Angeles River near Glendale. The Corps manages projects along 226,000 square miles of Southern California, Arizona and portions of Nevada and Utah.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2021 Date Posted: 05.11.2021 16:58 Photo ID: 6640286 VIRIN: 210504-A-ED169-1001 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 1.76 MB Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps repairing toe maintenance roads along LA River near Glendale [Image 7 of 7], by William John Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.