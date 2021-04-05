Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps repairing toe maintenance roads along LA River near Glendale [Image 4 of 7]

    Corps repairing toe maintenance roads along LA River near Glendale

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Photo by William John Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Reach 2a project manager Trevor Snyder, black shirt, and biologist Jon Rishi check for nesting birds as they transit an overpass above the Los Angeles River, May 4, 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District is working on a toe repair project along the Los Angeles River near Glendale.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 16:58
    Photo ID: 6640288
    VIRIN: 210504-A-ED169-1004
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps repairing toe maintenance roads along LA River near Glendale [Image 7 of 7], by William John Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Corps repairing toe maintenance roads along LA River near Glendale
    Corps repairing toe maintenance roads along LA River near Glendale
    Corps repairing toe maintenance roads along LA River near Glendale
    Corps repairing toe maintenance roads along LA River near Glendale
    Corps repairing toe maintenance roads along LA River near Glendale
    Corps repairing toe maintenance roads along LA River near Glendale
    Corps repairing toe maintenance roads along LA River near Glendale

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Corps repairing toe maintenance roads along LA River near Glendale

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District
    Los Angeles River

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT