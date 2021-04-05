Corps repairing toe maintenance roads along LA River near Glendale

Maintenance management specialist Kelly Howard takes a measurement, May 4, 2021, along the banks of the Los Angeles River in Glendale, California, during a project site visit. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District is working on a toe repair project along the Los Angeles River near Glendale. The Corps manages projects along 226,000 square miles of Southern California, Arizona and portions of Nevada and Utah.
