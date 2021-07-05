Italian air force Maresciallo Francesco Di Maggio, Air Traffic Control Service, air traffic controller (ATC), left, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Cabezas, 31st Operations Support Squadron (OSS) ATC, review flight data in the Air Traffic Control Tower at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 7, 2021. ATCs plot aircraft positions on radar equipment and compute aircraft speed, direction and altitude. The U.S. Air Force and ITAF ATCs work together to relay flight and landing instructions, weather updates, and safety information to the pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2021 Date Posted: 05.11.2021 02:53 Photo ID: 6639161 VIRIN: 210507-F-ZR251-2016 Resolution: 6470x4313 Size: 24.94 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31 OSS ATCs keep their eyes on the sky [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.