    31 OSS ATCs keep their eyes on the sky [Image 1 of 7]

    31 OSS ATCs keep their eyes on the sky

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Cabezas, 31st Operations Support Squadron (OSS) air traffic controller, scans the horizon for landing lights and obstructions on the flight line at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 7, 2021. The ATCs observe aircraft in their airspace and monitor different variables such as wind speed and altitude. The 31st OSS provides current operations planning, air traffic control, airfield management and weather and intelligence support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 02:52
    Photo ID: 6639141
    VIRIN: 210507-F-ZR251-2070
    Resolution: 5963x3975
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 OSS ATCs keep their eyes on the sky [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    USAFE
    binoculars
    Air Traffic Control
    ATC
    31 FW

