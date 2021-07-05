U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Cabezas, 31st Operations Support Squadron (OSS) air traffic controller, scans the horizon for landing lights and obstructions on the flight line at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 7, 2021. The ATCs observe aircraft in their airspace and monitor different variables such as wind speed and altitude. The 31st OSS provides current operations planning, air traffic control, airfield management and weather and intelligence support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2021 Date Posted: 05.11.2021 02:52 Photo ID: 6639141 VIRIN: 210507-F-ZR251-2070 Resolution: 5963x3975 Size: 3.72 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31 OSS ATCs keep their eyes on the sky [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.